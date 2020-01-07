Student unions condemn JNU attack

Hyderabad: Students and youth organizations from the city condemned the attack by the masked-miscreants at JNU Delhi. The students' union of Osmania and English and Foreign Language University together conducted a march here on Monday.

Apart from the students' unions of both varsities, collectives and Anweshi, SFI, AIDSO and TVV participated in the demonstration. A march was held by the demonstrators. More than 500 students turned out in the protest and gave slogans.

Shobha Elizabeth John, a student of EFLU, said, "What happened in JNU is a clear case of mob violence by ABVP. I have friends studying in JNU and I am really worried about them. University campuses, especially hostels, are supposed to be safe places for students. If they can attack us even there, then there is no safe space for academia in this nation."

Asif, a student from Osmania University, also expressed his worries. "They attack universities because they are the birthplaces of dissent. JNU, Jamia, AMU and all the other universities breed young people who can think. If all the people start thinking, then they won't be able to continue in power for a long time. " Student unions are planning for more protests against NRC and CAA in coming days.