Suchitra Ella calls on Governor Tamilisai

Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech's co-founder and joint managing director Suchitra Ella on Tuesday called on Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan.

An official release said the Governor appreciated and thanked Suchitra Ella for coming forward to help Sandhya Rani and her three children.

It may be noted that Rani had stopped the Governor's convoy at Cherial during her visit to Bairanpalli village recently. She visited Rani's house and assured her of help. In response to her tweet Suchitra Ella offered to extend all possible help to the distressed woman and her three children.

The Raj Bhavan officials shared details of Rani and her family with Suchitra Ella to extend the necessary help.