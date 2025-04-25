Suicide cases among Inter students on the rise across TG

Hyderabad: Despite the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education offering free counseling, at least 10 students allegedly committed suicide over failing and not securing good marks in the recently released Inter exam results.

Reports say that most of the students who died by suicide failed in one or two subjects in the first year of MPC and BiPC courses. The incidents were reported Kothapet, Gundlapochampally, Banjara Hills and Moti Nagar in Hyderabad. Bhongir, Peddapalli and Mancherial districts also reported suicides by failed Inter students.

Officials said that Tele Manas, the free mental health helpline set by the Inter Board, has been receiving calls from the depressed students after the announcement of the inter results. Students were reportedly stressed out due to scoring low marks and not living up to the expectations of their parents.

Every year, during the commencement of the exams or after the announcement of the results, the helpline has been receiving calls and the students were being counselled to ensure they are not depressed. Some of the students were found to be taking the extreme step without consulting the helpline. Most of the students who approached the counselors through the helpline have become normal after undergoing treatment. Last year, seven cases of student suicides were reported and in 2023, six were reported.

Officials of the Education department underscore the need to have regular counseling sessions in every college throughout the academic year in the wake of increasing suicides by students.

Asif Hussain Sohail, president of Telangana Parents Association for Child rights and Safety, said, “It is very disappointing that students are committing suicides due to being unable to handle stress and over fear of exam results. The most important thing is that parents should interact with their children, and motivate them that failure is a part and parcel of life, that they can once again give the exam. Parents need to instill confidence in children, but it is missing at the ground level”.

He suggested the mandatory set-up of counseling cells in every school and college to prevent the growing instances of student suicides in the state.