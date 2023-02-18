Summer blues: Parts of Old City stare at water-borne diseases

Hyderabad: Instances of drinking water contamination in the areas of Old City are a major concern for the residents living in these localities. The drinking water pipelines passing through several drainage and storm water channels have been posing a major threat to the residents as it leads to the spread of waterborne diseases during summer. Residents of several areas of Old city, especially sWlums, and low-lying areas, have been receiving contaminated drinking water for several months.



The residents and activists accused the lacklustre attitude of officials in the maintenance of drinking water infrastructure in the south zone, as people's health is taken for granted here. The gross negligence of officials and inadequate allocation of funds, not replacing old pipelines, is leading to waterborne diseases which can potentially lead to loss of human lives. Waterborne illness is caused by recreational or drinking water being contaminated by disease-causing microbes or pathogens.

Waterborne illnesses can cause several symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, and gastroenteritis.

"Though last year, more than 100 persons were allegedly affected with water-borne disease in the city, no further action was taken to replace the old pipelines with new ones passing through drainage and SW channels," said Asif Hussain Sohail, a social activist. "Still many residents are receiving polluted water and are facing health issues."

Residents of several areas of Old city, especially those living in slums, and low-lying areas, have been receiving contaminated drinking water for the last several months, and the concerned authorities have failed to resolve the issue permanently. The situation remains alarming in several areas such as Shalibanda, Moghalpura, Qazipura, Kalapather, Purani Haveli, Hussainialam, Bahadurpura, Tadban, Kishanbagh, Yakutpura, Rein Bazar, Chandrayangutta, and Nawab Sahab Kunta among others. "The issue has been reported regularly, and daily several complaints also land in the HMWSSB department, and this turned out to be a never-ending problem in Old city," said Mohammed Ahmed, an activist in Old city.

He said many areas of Old city still have Nizam's era pipelines, especially the areas surrounding Charminar, and many others were laid decades ago. He said, "Moreover, when the civic body initiates any civic works, these water pipes get damaged and left as it is. And, the residents receive polluted water which cannot be used for any purpose," he added. "After no response from officials, residents are purchasing water for both drinking and other purposes," stated Ahmed.

According to residents, for the last three months, contaminated water has been supplied, and locals say they are receiving sewerage through the drinking water pipeline. They claimed that the water was neither potable nor could be used for domestic purposes. Mohammed Yaseen, a resident of Jahanuma, said that the drinking water in the area is contaminated with sewage, with water smelling foul most of the time and cannot be used for any purpose. "We, the residents, are receiving polluted water, which may affect health and attract other water-borne diseases like diarrhea," he added.

Several representations, offline and online, were given to officials, and social media, especially Twitter, is flooded with complaints related to residents receiving contaminated water.

While tagging the HMWSSB, the citizens are complaining regarding the undrinkable water and demanding they resolve the issue. Such complaints have been pouring in from multiple localities in the city.