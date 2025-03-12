Survey ongoing to identify energy-efficient cooling solutions

Hyderabad: In order to achieve sustainable development, the Union Government has launched the “Shaping the Future of Energy-Efficient Cooling” survey. This nationwide initiative aims to engage citizens in identifying energy-efficient cooling solutions that reduce electricity consumption, lower carbon emissions, and mitigate climate change effects. The survey is accessible at https://www.mygov.in/mygov-survey/shape-future-energy-efficient-cooling/, and will remain open until March 25.