Suspected MRPS activist held for trying to sneak into HICC

Hyderabad: The police caught hold of a suspected MRPS activist, who tried to enter the venue of the BJP National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at HICC on Sunday.

The police were on alert at the venue after several MRPS activists tried to lay seize to the crossroads near at Madhapur, which is near the Hitec International Convention Center (HICC).

According to the police, the MRPS activist came to the venue with a pass issued to media. When he reached the main entrance the police suspected his movements and inquired about his identity. With no proper reply, they took him aside and questioned.

He reportedly showed a media pass. He was taken out by the SOT police for further inquiry because of the security breach. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the meeting hall. Later, the police entered the media hall and inquired about some media personnel seeking details of their whereabouts. It was found that the media person did not attend the conference and that the pass, which was without photo, was given to some other journalist.

It changed hands and the activist got hold of it. The police are inquiring into the incident.