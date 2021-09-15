'Swachhta Pakhwada' celebrations at EFLU

Hyderabad: As part of the Swachhta Pakhwada 2021 celebrations, the English and Foreign Languages University, under the aegis of Prof E Suresh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, a 'Swatchhata' pledge was administered to the teaching and non- teaching staff at varsity headquarters, here, on Tuesday.

As part of the fortnightly celebrations, the university organised activities such as a cleanliness drive on the campus and a webinar to sensitise and build awareness on the Swachhta initiative.

A tree plantation drive was organised to ensure maintenance of an eco-friendly environment and to advocate significance of afforestation. Several fruit-bearing trees were planted at various locations on the campus by the teacher administrators, heads of departments, teaching and non-teaching staff, thus making the event a huge success.

Under the dynamic leadership of the VC, who has been patronising the Go Green initiative, the university has achieved the unique distinction of winning the first prize in the garden festival, awarded by the State department of Horticulture for 2018, 2019 and 2020. The EFLU has also begun organic farming with a view to popularise healthy food for all its fraternity.