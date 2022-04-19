SwachhTSRTC: Free toilet usage at MGBS

Hyderabad: With the initiative to uphold SwachhBharat and SwachhTelangana, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) launched SwachhTSRTC by making free toilet usage for passengers at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS).

"TSRTC launched a historical initiative to uphold SwachhTSRTC and Swachh Telangana by making the toilet usage free in MGBS for passengers on a pilot basis from Monday," said the TSRTS officials, adding that the same will be rolled out in all bus stations across the State. Earlier, they used to charge Rs 5 and Rs 10 for using washrooms.

Recently, TSRTC started a baby trolley service at MGBS to help women passengers who are carrying luggage and travelling with children. The corporation has been undertaking several initiatives, particularly for women and the elderly.