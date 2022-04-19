  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

SwachhTSRTC: Free toilet usage at MGBS

SwachhTSRTC: Free toilet usage at MGBS
x

SwachhTSRTC: Free toilet usage at MGBS

Highlights

With the initiative to uphold SwachhBharat and SwachhTelangana, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) launched SwachhTSRTC by making free toilet usage for passengers at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS).

Hyderabad: With the initiative to uphold SwachhBharat and SwachhTelangana, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) launched SwachhTSRTC by making free toilet usage for passengers at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS).

"TSRTC launched a historical initiative to uphold SwachhTSRTC and Swachh Telangana by making the toilet usage free in MGBS for passengers on a pilot basis from Monday," said the TSRTS officials, adding that the same will be rolled out in all bus stations across the State. Earlier, they used to charge Rs 5 and Rs 10 for using washrooms.

Recently, TSRTC started a baby trolley service at MGBS to help women passengers who are carrying luggage and travelling with children. The corporation has been undertaking several initiatives, particularly for women and the elderly.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X