Swiggy Delivery Agent in Hyderabad Dies After Fall from Building During Dog Chase by Customer

Hyderavad: A Swiggy delivery agent, Mohd Rizwan, died in Hyderabad after falling from the third floor of an apartment building. The incident occurred while he was delivering food to a customer at the Lumbini Rock Castle apartments in Banjara Hills on January 11th. ( Food delivery boy jumps off third floor to escape from dog attack )

Rizwan had been chased by the customer's pet German Shepherd and while attempting to escape, he attempted to jump off a railing but slipped and fell, resulting in critical head injuries. He was taken to the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences by the customer, but unfortunately passed away on Sunday.

