T-Hub phase-II to be ready by year-end: KTR

Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said that the T-Hub Phase-II at Rayadurgam will be ready by the end of the year.

Speaking in the question hour session in Telangana assembly, the minister said that T-Hub had been first set up in the state in November 2015. In the last five years, it has emerged as the largest technology incubator beginning with 400 start-ups. Currently, the hub incubated 2,000 start-ups. "The T-Hub has directly supported 1,100 start-ups which created funds of 1,800 crores, in turn, providing employment opportunities to 25,000 youngsters," the minister said.

The T-Hub Phase-II will incubate more than 1,000 start-ups and will become the world's largest incubator with 3.5 lakh square feet of space that could accommodate 4,000 people.

The government is also constructing T-Hubs with its own funds in Karimnagar, Warangal, Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad and Khammam aiming to recognize the talent of innovators in villages and cities. "The government collaborated with eight states through T-Hub," the minister said adding that even the farmers are made to learn about the technology through 'Rythu Vedika'.