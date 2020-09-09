X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

T-Hub phase-II to be ready by year-end: KTR

T-Hub phase-II to be ready by year-end: KTR
x

Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said that the T-Hub Phase-II at Rayadurgam will be ready by the end of the year.

Highlights

Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said that the T-Hub Phase-II at Rayadurgam will be ready by the end of the year.

Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said that the T-Hub Phase-II at Rayadurgam will be ready by the end of the year.

Speaking in the question hour session in Telangana assembly, the minister said that T-Hub had been first set up in the state in November 2015. In the last five years, it has emerged as the largest technology incubator beginning with 400 start-ups. Currently, the hub incubated 2,000 start-ups. "The T-Hub has directly supported 1,100 start-ups which created funds of 1,800 crores, in turn, providing employment opportunities to 25,000 youngsters," the minister said.

The T-Hub Phase-II will incubate more than 1,000 start-ups and will become the world's largest incubator with 3.5 lakh square feet of space that could accommodate 4,000 people.

The government is also constructing T-Hubs with its own funds in Karimnagar, Warangal, Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad and Khammam aiming to recognize the talent of innovators in villages and cities. "The government collaborated with eight states through T-Hub," the minister said adding that even the farmers are made to learn about the technology through 'Rythu Vedika'.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X