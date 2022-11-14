TADJAC urges govt to whip on corrupt staff

Hyderabad: Telangana Auto Drivers Joint Action Committee (TADJAC) convener Mohd. Amanullah Khan on Sunday demanded the government to put up "We don't take bribes" boards at every government office including RTA, Police Stations,GHMC offices and put down widespread corruption with an iron fist.

The TADJAC convener demanded the government to nickname corrupt government offices as "mad dog pickpockets" in order to discourage widespread corruption.

He also demanded immediate suspension of C P Venkateswar Rao, RTO West Zone office, for indulging in corrupt practices and harassing poor auto drivers and owners visiting the office for RTA related works.

He warned that TADJAC will be forced to intensify its agitation if the government fails to take immediate steps to put down corruption in government offices.