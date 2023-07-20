Talasani Yadav calls BJP’s Chalo Batasingaram’ as drama

Hyderabad: ‘Chalo Batasingaram’ programme undertaken by BJP leaders turned tense in Hyderabad on Thursday. The police stopped the BJP leaders Kishan Reddy and BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao were detained at the Shamshabad airport and were taken to the BJP state office in Nampally.

Reacting to the arrests, State Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav criticized the BJP leaders for making unnecessary comments on the issue of double bedroom houses. He said that if Union Minister Kishan Reddy comes, he will personally take him and show him the double bedroom houses.

Minister Talasani clarified that the Central share in the construction of double bedroom houses undertaken by the State government is less. He said that while the State government is spending Rs.8.65 lakh to build a double bedroom house, the Center is giving only Rs.1.50 lakh.

He alleged that the Central government has still not given Rs.600 crores related to this. Talasani fumed that if the Central government's behavior is like this, the BJP leaders are making unnecessary noise.

Is it necessary for Union Minister Kishan Reddy to sit on the road, he asked. Talasani said that earlier he had inaugurated double bedroom houses with the same Union Minister. Talasani recalled that in that programme he appreciated that the double bedroom houses were built well.

It is alleged that Kishan Reddy changed his schedule and suddenly started Batasingaram programme after taking oath as BJP state president. On the other hand, Talasani fumed that if the people are facing traffic problems in Hyderabad due to the rain since morning, the BJP leaders are creating more problems.