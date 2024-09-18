Live
Just In
Tanzeem Focuss and TSCS Organize Successful Voluntary Blood Donation Camp in Hyderabad
In a remarkable effort to promote the spirit of giving during Milad ul Nabi, Tanzeem Focuss and the Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) of Hyderabad organized a voluntary blood donation camp, under the guidance of Maulana Dr. Ahsan Al Hamoomi Sahab. The camp was held at the historic Asifia State Central Library, Afzalganj, and saw an overwhelming response from the community.
The event, which began at 7 AM and continued well into the evening, witnessed an extraordinary turnout with over 720 volunteers donating blood, marking a new milestone for the organizers. The teams from both TSCS, led by Dr. Chandrakant Agarwal, and Tanzeem Focuss worked tirelessly to ensure the smooth execution and success of the event.
Speaking about the importance of the initiative, Maulana Dr. Ahsan Al Hamoomi Sahab said, “Milad ul Nabi teaches us the values of compassion and service to humanity. By coming together to donate blood, we are embodying those values and making a real difference to those in need. I am heartened by the overwhelming response from the community and commend the efforts of the organizers and volunteers who made this possible.”
Dr. Chandrakant Agarwal, President of TSCS, expressed his gratitude and stated, “This blood donation camp is a testament to the community's dedication to helping those affected by thalassemia and sickle cell disease. The sheer number of donors today will go a long way in saving lives and improving the quality of life for patients who rely on regular blood transfusions. We are immensely thankful to Tanzeem Focuss, the volunteers, and everyone who supported this cause.”
The blood donation camp was organized as part of the celebrations for Milad ul Nabi, a day that emphasizes kindness and the well-being of others. Both *Tanzeem Focuss* and *TSCS* remain committed to organizing such impactful initiatives in the future to continue serving the community.