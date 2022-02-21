Taps to go dry in some areas of Hyderabad on Feb 23

No water supply in some areas of Hyderabad on February 23 due to the leakage works taken up by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB).



Following the repair works on phase-III pipelines on Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project Phase, areas like Shastripuram, Bandlaguda Bhojagutta, Chintal Basti, Shaikpet Allabanda, Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar, Prashasan Nagar, Lalapet and Sahebnagar will receive no water supply for 36 hours starting from 5 am on February 23.



Also, the drinking water supply will also be disrupted in Autonagar, Saroornagar, Sainikpuri, Moulali, Snehapuri, Kailasgiri, Gachibowli, Madhapur, Ayyappa Society, Kavuri Hills, Durganagar, Budvel, Suleman Nagar, Boduppal, Mallikarjuna Nagar, Chengicherla, Peerzadiguda, Kismatpur and Gandhamguda.



In a release, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board asked the people from the above mentioned areas to utilise water conservatively to avoid inconvenience.

