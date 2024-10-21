Task Force sleuths raid TOS pub: 149 persons detained

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, West Zone Team, raided TOS (Tales Over Spirits) pub at Road No 3, Banjara Hills, and found it organising obscene activities and violating several regulations. The police apprehended over 149 persons, including 42 women.

According to the police, the pub management was allegedly luring young women under the pretext of job opportunities and offering commissions to those who helped generate higher bills from customers.

The police arrested 149 persons, including 42 women, arranged by the pub management, seven management representatives, 98 customers, and two partners. They seized a DJ sound system, 187.5 litres of liquor worth about Rs 2.5 lakh, cash, swiping machines, and cell phones.

During the raid, the team found DJ music being played at volumes exceeding permissible decibel levels, coupled with inappropriate disco lighting. Several customers were observed dancing in a manner deemed inappropriate with women, while women encouraged excessive alcohol consumption. The women were found engaging in indecent acts, causing disturbances among other patrons.

Upon further investigation, it came to light that the pub had no licence; the establishment had only a bar and restaurant licence. The women involved did not know male customers, suggesting they were hired by the management to artificially inflate customer bills.

The police said the management was charging a substantial entry fee of Rs 1,000 each for men and Rs 500 allocated for alcohol. The pub was found to be overcrowded, exceeding the legal limit. The management's action of converting the pub into a dance bar, complete with the mentioned amenities, was intended to attract customers unlawfully and generate profit.

The customers and women were handed over to the Banjara Hills police for further investigation. Action will be taken against the management and those involved in the unlawful activities.