Teachers designers of nation's destiny: Tamilisai Soundarajan

Hyderabad: TS Governor, Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan called teachers as the designers of the nation's destiny and they create the leaders for different fields to take the country forward. She addressed a webinar, here on Saturday, attended by eminent persons from the schools, to discuss the topic "National Education Policy-2020 concerning School Education."



She said that the nation's destiny and individuals' destiny are shaped in the classrooms, and teachers with their commitment and selfless service, make the students realise their full potential. Recollecting her teachers, the Governor said "Whatever I am today is because of my teachers. My father was busy in the political sphere. He could not give enough time to take care of my studies. But my teachers from Nursery to medical college took care of me and gave me the confidence to become whatever I am today. I salute all the teachers on the occasion of Teachers Day."

Dr Tamilsai said that many great leaders and stalwarts had the fortune of having great gurus and likened the teachers to gods. Also, many underprivileged children were trained to become achievers in their chosen fields by the untiring efforts of such dedicated teachers.

Referring to the NEP-2020, Dr Tamilisa pointed out that early childhood care education is a unique initiative and stressed on ensuring the nutritional and educational aspects of the children.

"Education with nutrition leads to a healthy nation," she said. Further, the Governor said that the NEP-2020 has the potential to transform the country's education system and make India as the global knowledge superpower.

Six panelists- Kendriya Vidyalaya Principal Krishna Murthy, JNV Principal Daniel Ratna Kumar, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Director Rama Devi, Maharshi Vidya Mandir Principal Vasanthi Parushuraman, HPS Principal S Narasimha Reddy, and National Institute of Open School Regional Director Anil Kumar Reddy-made presentations. Earlier, the Governor paid floral tributes to the portrait of the former president of India Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose birth anniversary is celebrated as the Teachers Day.











