Tech geeks uncork hacks to detect fake news, deepfakes

Hyderabad: Experts from the IT and legal community shared their knowledge and expertise in identifying and tackling ‘fake news’ and AI-generated ‘deepfakes’ at the awareness camp held on Sunday.

According to organisers, the programme named CHECKIT trained ‘Community Champions’ in practical fact-checking skills at the day-long camp held at the office of COVA Peace Network, near Chandrayangutta. The training covered various aspects, including understanding cyberspace and how and why fake news is created. It also discussed the types of fake content that are under circulation in the form of text, images, and videos, besides AI-generated deepfakes.

The participants were trained in basic fact-checking tools and image verification techniques. “Problem-solving exercises and hands-on sessions enabled participants to identify common types of fake content, spot edited photos and videos, and understand how AI generates fake news,” informed Mazher Hussain of COVA Peace Network.

He explained that the participants worked in six teams to tackle real-world examples across various domains, including politics, faith, legal issues, social concerns, financial frauds, consumer scams, and medical misinformation. Each team presented their fact-checking strategies, demonstrating their newly acquired skills. “The groups also engaged in action planning for future engagements by setting up alert systems and learning to build support networks and community groups. There was a session on reporting fake news and strategies for wider propagation. The participants resolved they will henceforth investigate and verify before forwarding any messages,” said Mazher Hussain.

G V Rao, president, Telangana Developers Association, the guest of honour, awarded certificates to all the participants. Experts and facilitators included Bharath Guniganti of Factly; Nabeel K Adeni, EnLeap XP Canada; Moinuddin Ali Khan, Advipract; Taher Hussain Sheeraz, Advocate and Cybercrime Expert; and Mohd Shadab of Momentum AI.