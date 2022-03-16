Tech glitches hit websites of most civic bodies in TS

Hyderabad: At a time when urban denizens are getting ready to pay pending property tax before the end of financial year on March 31, websites of almost all municipalities across the State have gone non-functional due to technical glitches. Many citizens are unable to visit the sites to pay taxes. This has slowed down the process of paying property tax.

Considerable number of Urban Local Bodies' (ULBs) websites were not in operational mode since Tuesday morning . The sites are under the emunicipal.telangana.gov.in as ULBs web directory in which 139 ULBs website links are available. All ULBs fall under the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA).

All websites of ULBs showed 'the page isn't working with the name of the municipality.telangana.gov.in is currently unable to handle this request and HTTP (Hypertext Transfer Protocol) ERROR 500'.

A resident, M Gangadhar of Kompally, tried visiting the site of kompallymunicipality.telngana.gov.in for paying property tax, but was unable to pay as the site was not functioning. He said he tried many times on Tuesday for several hours but the site was not working.

A resident of Jedcherla said the Bhupalapally Municipality site was also not functioning, as he tried to lodge a grievance.

The websites of Municipal Corporations Karimnagar, Khammam, Nizamabad, Ramagundam, Siddipet, Warangal and other municipalities were down.

The CDMA officials lodged a complaint with the concerned technical and website developer of the government, who maintains all official sites. After coming to know non-functioning of sites, authorities lodged a complaint with the website managements. Till late night the sites were not-functioning, officials said.

An official of the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) said all sites are under the database server that runs a network database application and maintains the database files. "Officials are trying to study the reason behind the non-functioning of sites. The sites use the telangana.gov.in domain, which is used by all government sites, save the government web portals. All websites can be accessed via smart phones.