Techie, Real Estate Manager Arrested in Hyderabad for Possessing High-End Narcotics
Hyderabad excise officials arrest techie and real estate manager with OG Kush, ganja, and foreign liquor worth ₹40L at Kacheguda railway station.
In a major drug bust, the Prohibition and Excise Department arrested two individuals—including a software engineer and a real estate firm manager—at Hyderabad’s Kacheguda railway station for possession of high-grade narcotics, including the banned OG Kush strain.
Excise Enforcement Joint Commissioner Syed Yasin Qureshi revealed the details during a press briefing on Wednesday. The arrests followed an operation led by Sub-Inspector Sandhya, during which officers intercepted a car and a motorcycle in the station area.
Upon inspection, officials discovered a substantial quantity of illegal substances being exchanged. The seized items included 500 grams of OG Kush, one kilogram of ganja, six grams of charas, 4.38 grams of synthetic hash, and five bottles of imported liquor—collectively valued at over ₹40 lakh.
The arrested individuals were identified as Pratheesh Bhat, a manager at a real estate firm, and Jaisurya, a software professional. According to officials, the contraband was sourced from neighboring Karnataka.
Authorities are continuing their investigation to uncover any larger network involved in the trafficking of these substances.