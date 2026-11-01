Technology key to improving urban infrastructure, says MEIL president

Hyderabad: Greater coordination in project design, modern construction methods, digital monitoring and artificial intelligence (AI)-based planning can improve the execution and quality of urban infrastructure projects, said K Govardhan Reddy, president, projects division, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL).

Speaking at the Telangana Urban Innovation Summit 2026 here on Saturday, Reddy said the adoption of new technologies must go hand in hand with sound engineering practices, quality construction and worker safety. The MEIL has completed the construction of the 1,000-bed Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) hospital at Sanath Nagar. Work on the new Osmania General Hospital building and the expansion of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) is under way.

MEIL is also constructing Young India Integrated Schools at 25 locations in the State to strengthen educational infrastructure in rural areas, he said.