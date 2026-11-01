BJP leader condemns removal of Hanuman statue in Kazipet

Hanumakonda: BJP state leader Rao Padma Reddy has strongly condemned the midnight removal of a Hanuman statue from Vaddera Colony in SomidiVishnupuri Colony, Kazipet, accusing the Congress government of pursuing anti-Hindu policies and hurting religious sentiments.

She was arrested on Saturday by police led by Subedari Police Station SHO Ranjith while travelling with BJP leaders to express solidarity with affected residents.

Rao Padma Reddy said nearly 100 families had worshipped at the site for years, organising regular Vinayaka and Hanuman pujas. She alleged that officials and police removed the statue without prior notice. Describing the arrest as undemocratic, she vowed to continue the BJP-led protest until the Hanuman statue is restored to its original location.