  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Telangana 10K Run Unites 2,000 Runners to Promote Organ Donation

Telangana 10K Run Unites 2,000 Runners to Promote Organ Donation
x
Highlights

The third edition of the Telangana 10K Run – Run for Organ Donation, organised by the MOHAN Foundation, drew over 2,000 participants at Sanjeevaiah...

The third edition of the Telangana 10K Run – Run for Organ Donation, organised by the MOHAN Foundation, drew over 2,000 participants at Sanjeevaiah Park, Necklace Road. Featuring 5K and 10K categories, the event aimed to raise awareness about the life-saving power of organ donation.

Chief Guest Etala Rajender, MP and former Health Minister, flagged off the run alongside key dignitaries. MOHAN Foundation CEO Raghuram shared inspiring stories of lives transformed through organ donation. Supported by Bank of India, Nippon Express, and various partners, the run celebrated fitness, hope, and the enduring gift of life.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick