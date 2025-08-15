Live
Telangana 10K Run Unites 2,000 Runners to Promote Organ Donation
Highlights
The third edition of the Telangana 10K Run – Run for Organ Donation, organised by the MOHAN Foundation, drew over 2,000 participants at Sanjeevaiah Park, Necklace Road. Featuring 5K and 10K categories, the event aimed to raise awareness about the life-saving power of organ donation.
Chief Guest Etala Rajender, MP and former Health Minister, flagged off the run alongside key dignitaries. MOHAN Foundation CEO Raghuram shared inspiring stories of lives transformed through organ donation. Supported by Bank of India, Nippon Express, and various partners, the run celebrated fitness, hope, and the enduring gift of life.
