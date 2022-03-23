Telangana BJP demands Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to kin of Bhoiguda fire mishap victims

Telangana BJP demanded Rs 50 lakh to the kin of those who died in Bhoiguda fire accident in Secunderabad today morning.

In a statement, the party said, "It's shocking to hear about the unfortunate and accidental death of over 11 people in the fire accident at Secunderabad.



I demand a high-level enquiry into the incident by state government to ascertain facts."



The statement also reads that the party demands 50 lakh ex-gratia to each of those who have died in this fire accident.



"Lack of corruption free fire-regulation enforcement, is the primary reason why such big accidents occur, which end so many precious lives.



I extend my heartfelt condolences on the unfortunate demise of so many in this fire accident," Telangana BJP chief spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao said.



Around 11 people lost their lives in the fire accident that took place in a scrap godown in Bhoiguda in Secunderabad. The fire erupted in the early hours of Wednesday and burnt 11 people alive who were sleeping in the godown. Out of the 15 people, 11 were dead and two escaped the mishap while search is on for another two people.

