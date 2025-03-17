Telangana blazes new trails in supporting kids with diabetes

Hyderabad: In a remarkable achievement, the Telangana government provided more than 100 children with type 1 diabetes with free insulin pumps, the highest in the country.

This milestone was presented at the World Congress of Diabetes held in Ahmedabad in February by Dr Beatrice Anne, additional professor and head of endocrinology, NIMS, showcasing Telangana’s leadership in advancing diabetes care for children. Insulin pumps are a game-changer in the management of type 1 diabetes. Unlike traditional multiple daily injections, these pumps deliver continuous, precise doses of insulin throughout the day, mimicking the body’s natural insulin release. This helps maintain better blood sugar control, reduces the risk of severe highs and lows, and offers children greater flexibility with meals, physical activity and daily routines.

The benefits extend beyond medical outcomes, insulin pumps significantly improve the quality of life for children and their families. They reduce the physical and emotional burden of frequent injections, making diabetes management less stressful and more adaptable to a child’s lifestyle.

However, access to this advanced technology remains a challenge due to its high cost, with a single insulin pump priced at approximately Rs 2 lakh. The government’s initiative to provide these devices free ensures equitable access to better care for children from all socio-economic backgrounds, setting an inspiring example for other States to follow. This initiative reflects the State’s commitment to improving paediatric diabetes care and empowering children with type 1 diabetes to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.

“This pump has changed my life. I no longer have to take so many injections every day; I feel more comfortable going to school and playing with my friends. I can finally do things like other kids without worrying all the time about my sugar levels,” said nine-year-old Sahana (name changed), a beneficiary of the initiative.

NIMS director Prof Bheerapa Nagari praised the government’s commitment stating, “Providing free insulin pumps to children with type 1 diabetes is a life-changing intervention. It’s not just about improving sugar control; it’s about giving these children a chance at a healthier, happier and more independent life. This initiative reflects a compassionate and progressive approach to healthcare; we’re proud to be a part of this mission.”

The healthcare community and families of children with type 1 diabetes have expressed deep gratitude to CM Revanth Reddy and Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha for their unwavering support in making this initiative a reality.