Telangana Cabinet expansion not now

Hyderabad: The aspirants for a berth in the cabinet in Telangana are in for disappointment as the party has decided to keep the issue pending for more time as it is busy with the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. The focus of the AICC is on making good the loss they had suffered in Haryana elections.

The high command which had examined the names proposed by the TPCC with the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during his recent visits to New Delhi felt that there was need for reexamining the names since it is of the view that it does not match the policy of caste and regional representation. It feels that the representation to the Reddy community was on the higher side.

AICC feels that social justice cannot be ignored and another factor is to ensure that the flag bearers get justice rather than accommodate those who joined the party from BRS.

The cabinet at present has 11 Ministers including the Chief Minister and six more can be accommodated. Revanth Reddy holds key portfolios including Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD), General Administration, Law & Order (Home) and all other unallocated portfolios.

The composite districts of Adilabad, Nizamabad, Ranga Reddy and Hyderabad do not have representation in the present State cabinet.

Legislators from these areas are pushing hard for for a chance and have been lobbying at different levels. Some of the top contenders include Vivek Venkatswamy, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, Malreddy Rangareddy, Sudarshan Reddy, V Srihari, Danam Nagender, Balu Naik and Amer Ali Khan.