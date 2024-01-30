Telangana Congress seeks applications for Lok Sabha tickets

Hyderabad : Telangana Congress has started receiving applications from party leaders for allotment of tickets for forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The applications for all 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be received till March 3. A special committee has been constituted for the scrutiny of the applications.

After the meeting of the Pradesh Election Committee (PEC) on Tuesday, Chief Minister and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President A. Revanth Reddy told mediapersons that the meeting unanimously passed a resolution authorising the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to finalise the candidates.

He said that in-charges have already been appointed for all the 17 constituencies. Reddy said the campaign for Lok Sabha elections will be launched with a public meeting at Indravelli in Nirmal district on February 2. Public meetings will be held in all the constituencies.

Reddy, who presided over the PEC meeting, asked the party leaders to work hard for Congress' victory. He also mentioned that the schedule for Rajya Sabha elections has already been announced.

The Chief Minister said the Congress government will implement all the guarantees given in the election manifesto. Necessary allocations to implement the guarantees will be made in the budget.

The government will also release white paper on irrigation in the ensuing budget session of the state legislature. The CM also said the vigilance department has already started an investigation into the irregularities in the irrigation department.

Reddy said he would give appointment to all the MLAs who want to discuss people’s problems with him. “I will also give appointments to KTR and Harish Rao,” he said.