Telangana: Constable commits suicide over disputes with girlfriend in Maheshwaram

In a tragic incident reported in Telangana, Tejawat Raju, a constable, committed suicide after a quarrel with a girl he loved. He was a constable at the Maheshwaram police station. He lives with his family at the Singam pond under the Nacharam police station and is reported to have had a love affair with a cousin for the past few days.



However, it is learned that there have been differences between them in the last few days. Offended by this, Raju committed suicide by hanging himself last night. Family members who saw the Raju lying lifeless in his room on Sunday morning informed police.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted Raju's body to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem. The police registered a case and investigating it further.