Telangana developing in all sectors, says KTR

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday refuted the allegations against the government and claimed that Telangana has emerged as fourth among the five top States contributing to the country's GDP.

Responding to a short discussion in the Legislative Council, he explained at length the progress made on various fronts. Rao said that the number of IT employees in the city has doubled since the State formation. Several top MNCs have chosen the State as their investment destination.

Besides, those who have already established their bases have been making fresh investments. Without mentioning names, KTR took a dig at the BJP State leadership and the 'padayatra' of State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, pointing out how the Centre has extended an empty hand to the State government without extending any assistance.

He said the State government "is making efforts on its own in attracting more and more industries and increase the scale and base of industries. Including giving importance to the existing and emerging areas of technology and life sciences.

Besides, taking care of the traditional avocations and artisans, it is providing support to them, with skill development and innovation.

The State is making efforts for comprehensive development of all sectors, he said. KTR assured members of even development spread to different parts of the city and the State.