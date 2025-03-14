Telangana Farmers’ Assn urges prompt release of water

Hyderabad: Telangana Farmers’ Association State President Pothineni Sudarshan Rao and General Secretary T Sagar demanded the state government to immediately release water to save drying crops in 10 lakh acres in the state.

He said that as of March 5, 346.42 tmcft of water is stored in ten projects. Out of this, 150 tmcft of dead storage has been lost and 196.42 tmcft of water is stored. On a war footing, measures should be taken to release this water and fill the crop fields and tanks. “But, the agriculture department is sleeping even though the crops are drying up and cattle are grazing.

The loss of investment by the farmers is not being recognised. Water should be released from the projects immediately so that further damage does not occur. Groundwater levels will increase by filling the tanks,” he said. The Farmers’ Association leaders said there is water in Srisailam (73.53 tmcft), Nagarjuna Sagar (161.59 tmcft), Singur (22.48 tmcft), Sriram Sagar (30.82 tmcft), L.M.D (11.63 tmcft), and Yellampalli (12.89 tmcft).