Telangana Formation Day 2025: Chief Minister Sri A. Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Martyrs

On the auspicious occasion of Telangana Formation Day, i.e., on June 2, Telangana Chief Minister Sri A. Revanth Reddy paid floral tribute to the brave martyrs at the Martyrs Memorial, Gun Park, Hyderabad. In a heartfelt gesture, the Chief Minister remembered the invaluable sacrifices made by the heroes who laid down their lives for the formation of Telangana.

Following this, Revanth Reddy took part in the grand Telangana State Formation Day celebrations held at the Parade Grounds, Secunderabad. The event was a vibrant display of pride, remembrance, and unity, reflecting the spirit of Telangana and its people.

This day stands as a powerful reminder of the struggles and triumphs that shaped the state’s identity.

Telanganites are remembering the struggles faced under united Andhra Pradesh and martyrs who sacrificed their lives to fulfil the dream of the people of Telangana.







