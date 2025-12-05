Why seasonal change affects kids’ skin more than you think — and how to protect it

Everyone can struggle with seasonal changes, but children’s skin is affected far more severely than that of adults. When winter arrives, parents may experience unexpected flare-ups of eczema, redness, itching, or abrupt rough patches. Although these alterations might seem typical, children’s skin reacts differently to seasonal changes, and you can better protect it by being aware of these variations.

Why Weather Changes Affect Children’s Skin More

1. Thinner Skin Structure

A child’s skin is noticeably thinner and more delicate than an adult’s. This indicates that their barrier, which keeps moisture in and irritants out, is still in the process of developing. Kids lose moisture more quickly during cold months when humidity lowers or when temperatures change. Dryness, fissures, and pain result from this.

2. Inadequate Skin Barrier Function

Adults’ lipid (fat) layer, which retains moisture, is more robust. Children’s skin is more susceptible to environmental stress since they have fewer natural oils, particularly in toddlers. These oils can be further stripped away by dry winter air, making it impossible for their skin to hold onto water.

3. Variations in Temperature Lead to Micro-Damage

Children are frequently moving between warm indoor spaces and chilly outdoor air, particularly during play and school hours. The skin must quickly adjust to these abrupt temperature changes, which result in microtears in the barrier. This frequently manifests as rough hands, chapped lips, and red cheeks.

4. Higher Risk of Eczema

One of the main causes of atopic dermatitis (eczema) is seasonal changes. Due to lower humidity, hot showers, and woollen clothing, children with sensitive skin or a family history of allergies sometimes have flare-ups throughout the winter.

Common Skin Issues in Children During the Winter

Dryness and rough patches.

Chapped Lips

Flaky Scalp

Redness and inflammation.

Eczema Flare-Ups

How to Keep Children’s Skin Safe in the Winter

1. Use a Hydrating, Gentle Cleaner

Natural oils are stripped from the skin by strong detergents and soaps. Swap them out for kid-friendly, pH-balanced cleansers that are free from allergic fragrances. Look for naturally derived components like saffron, murumuru butter, and marshmallow root.

2. After bathing, adhere to the “3-Minute Rule.”

After taking a bath, moisturise right away (within three minutes) to retain moisture. The best method for avoiding dryness is this. Instead of using lotions, use light, non- greasy moisturisers. Choose shea butter or cocoa butter-based moisturizers for deep hydration

3. Steer clear of long, hot baths

In the winter, hot water feels wonderful, but it weakens the skin’s barrier. Take a quick bath (5 to 7 minutes) with lukewarm water. Avoid rubbing the skin as you gently pat dry after the bath.

4. Before heading outside, protect your skin.

Moisture is drained from exposed surfaces by cold air. Before going outside, lightly coat your hands, lips, nose, and cheeks with a non comedogenic moisturiser and sunscreen. This creates a gentle protective barrier without clogging pores.

5. Use Skincare Products Carefully

Steer clear of goods that have:

Strong / Allergic fragrances

Alcohol

Parabens / Sulphates

Endocrine disruptors

Kids don’t need adult-level skincare regimes; instead, they need simple, calming, and gentle skincare.

(The writer is a Parent Educator and Founder of Tikitoro)