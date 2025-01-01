  • Menu
Telangana government holiday today

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has declared January 1, 2025, as a public holiday in the state. It has been declared as the day of New Year celebrations. All the schools and offices will remain closed on the New Year day.

However, the emergency services like police, medical and health, energy and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation authorities have been asked to keep a vigil on the public activities on the New Year day.

