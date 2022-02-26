Telangana government ready to arrange special flights to bring back stranded students

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has come forward to arrange special flights and bear all the air travel expenses of Telangana students stranded in Ukraine. Top Telangana officials on Friday contacted the Foreign Affairs Minister and expressed their readiness to hire flights and pay for the flight tickets of Telangana students and employees who were waiting to return to their native places in Telangana.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, besides updating on the safety of Telangana students to the Foreign Ministry officials in New Delhi, also shared their details received on the helpline numbers set up at Telangana Secretariat. Over 100 parents called on the helpline number and furnished the details of their children for their immediate rescue. Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, meanwhile, took to Twitter and made an appeal to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take necessary immediate measures for the transportation of stranded Telangana students in Ukraine. Responding to a tweet from A Supriya Reddy, who sought help, KTR said, "We will do our best to bring you all back asap. Will work with EAM @DrSJaishankar Ji and his team of Indian embassy officials at Kyiv. Please pass on your local contact information to [email protected] or [email protected] so that we can coordinate with embassy."

The TS government opened helplines in Delhi and Hyderabad for those seeking assistance. The helpline numbers at Telangana Bhavan are +91 7042566955, +91 9949351270, and +91 9654663661. The email id is rctelangana @gmail.com. The helpline numbers at the Telangana Secretariat in Hyderabad are 040-23220603, +91 9440854433. The email id is [email protected]