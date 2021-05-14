Telangana government tightens restrictions on AP border

Hyderabad: The Telangana government clamped stringent measures at the border check posts on the movement of people and Corona patients coming from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana for medical treatment.

On Thursday, Telangana government issued fresh norms under which the corona patients coming from Andhra will have to seek Telanagana medical officers approval to move to Hyderabad for treatment. Medical officials were already deployed at all check posts at border check posts.

Moreover, officials said that the State Police along with Transport and Medical authorities will take a decision on permitting the ambulances carrying critically ill patients from Andhra districts at check posts.

The medical officials would analyse the diagnosis reports first and then enquire about bed availability in Hyderabad hospital before giving their nod. If the bed availability is zero, the patients would not be permitted to move to hospitals in the city.

Not less than 200 corona patients were being shifted to Hyderabad from the neighboring Andhra state on a daily basis since a week, informed the officials.

Patients coming to Hyderabad from Rayalaseema districts of Kurnool and Anantapur are huge in numbers.

The border check post Kodada on national highway connecting Hyderabad and Vijayawada was flooded with individuals playing on cars. Only valid pass holders on urgency were permitted to move their destinations from either sides.