Telangana Government to appoint special commissioner for lake protection

Hyderabad: The State government has decided to appoint a special commissioner under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to look after protection, conservation and development of water bodies in Hyderabad limits, said IT Industry and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday.

During the review meeting, Rao issued the same directions to the Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar.

According to the Minister, the responsibility and duty of creating a comprehensive action plan for 185 lakes and other water bodies within the GHMC limits will be given to the special commissioner.

Further, Rao said the special commissioner will expedite the ongoing beautification, development and protection works of lakes. Adding that he said the special commissioner will also be responsible for sewerage management that includes construction of sewage treatment plants, diversion of treated water, fixing Full Tank Levels (FTL) of lakes, conservation of irrigation sources, strengthening of lake bunds, development of green cover on the bunds, and various other works.

The special commissioner will head the district level lake protection committee and all the members of the committee will have to work in collaboration with Revenue, Irrigation, State Pollution Control Board, Municipal Administration and other concerned departments. The current Lake Protection Force is functioning under the Enforcement wing, which will soon work under the special commissioner.

During the meeting Rao reviewed the ongoing development works like conservation of lakes and development of storm water drains by the Nala Strategic Development (NSD) department, which plays a vital role in lake protection. The Minister also took note of other works of GHMC including link roads, Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) works, Musi river front and road development.