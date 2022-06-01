Telangana Govt bats for green Ganesh festival

Hyderabad: The State government directed the officials concerned to promote and ensure the Ganesh festival as eco-friendly and encourage people to use clay idols to protect the environment from pollution.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a high-level meeting with officials concerned at BRKR Bhavan on Tuesday and reviewed the arrangements being made for Ganesh immersion scheduled in September 2022.

As the High Court has given clear instructions banning the usage of Plaster of Paris (POP), synthetic colours and pollutant chemicals, the idol makers have to be sensitised.

Somesh Kumar asked the officials to ask all committee members to go for similar kind of clay idols and also directed to encourage those who make clay idols. The Chief Secretary said the directions of the Supreme Court and High Court should be scrupulously adhered and these should be implemented in a letter and spirit.