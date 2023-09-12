  • Menu
Telangana Govt gears up to curb monkey menace

Hyderabad: The Telangana government geared up to address the growing monkey menace at the agriculture fields. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Monday...

Hyderabad: The Telangana government geared up to address the growing monkey menace at the agriculture fields. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Monday held an inter departmental and inter agency coordination meeting at Secretariat. The meeting discussed evolving a mitigation plan to control the menace of monkeys which are damaging the crops in the State.

The members of the expert committee came up with various short term and long term measures to control the monkey menace. PCCF RM Dobriyal, Special Chief Secretary MAUD Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary Animal Husbandry Adhar Sinha, Secretary Agriculture Raghunandan Rao, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose and other senior officials attended the meeting.

