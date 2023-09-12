Live
- Delays And Technical Issues Disrupt PM's Return After G20 Summit
- Hope for robotic bladder transplantation
- NASA’s Voyager 1 probe become first manmade object to enter interstellar space
- Khammam: Young scientist part of Guinness Record feat
- Nipah virus ‘alert’ in Kozhikode after 2 deaths
- The Physical and Mental benefits of Yoga for women
- 4 dead after landslide hits truck on Jammu-Srinagar highway
- Govt improving amenities at Central jails: Vanitha
- Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 12 September, 2023
- Seneviratne: From school bus driver to India's left-arm throwdown specialist
Just In
Telangana Govt gears up to curb monkey menace
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Telangana government geared up to address the growing monkey menace at the agriculture fields. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Monday...
Hyderabad: The Telangana government geared up to address the growing monkey menace at the agriculture fields. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Monday held an inter departmental and inter agency coordination meeting at Secretariat. The meeting discussed evolving a mitigation plan to control the menace of monkeys which are damaging the crops in the State.
The members of the expert committee came up with various short term and long term measures to control the monkey menace. PCCF RM Dobriyal, Special Chief Secretary MAUD Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary Animal Husbandry Adhar Sinha, Secretary Agriculture Raghunandan Rao, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose and other senior officials attended the meeting.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS