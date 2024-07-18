Telangana Govt to revive Bhoodan Yagna Board

Hyderabad: State Planning Board vice-chairman, Dr G Chinna Reddy has said that the Telangana government would take steps to revive the Bhoodan Yagna Board.

Speaking on the occasion of the 119th birth anniversary of the luminary Vedire Ramachandra Reddy, who was instrumental in handing over 100 acres of land to the Bhoodan Yagna movement giving a fillip, Chinna Reddy on Wednesday stressed on the need to include the life sketches of Ramachandra Reddy and other Telangana martyrs in the school curricula. He said that the spurt in the liquor belt shops was not only harming the health of the people but also causing many other problems. People’s representatives should strive for the removal of these belt shops and similarly women should also, if necessary, agitate on this menace. He assured that he will take up these issues to the notice of CM Revanth Reddy.

He also said that desired steps will be initiated to protect the Bhoodan lands from encroachments. Government will take steps to unveil the statues of Ramachandra Reddy and other Bhoodan movement leaders on the Tank Bund, he added. He said that representatives of Bhoodan Sarva Seva Sangh, like Vedire Arvind Reddy and T Krishna Goud should enter politics to serve the state.