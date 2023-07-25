Live
Telangana High Court disqualifies BRS MLA
The Telangana High Court has disqualified Kothagudem BRS MLA Vanama Venkateshwar Rao for submitting false affidavits to the election commission...
The Telangana High Court has disqualified Kothagudem BRS MLA Vanama Venkateshwar Rao for submitting false affidavits to the election commission during the 2018 assembly elections.
The High Court has declared the petitioner and the then BRS candidate Jalagam Venkata Rao as Kothagudem MLA. Jalagam challenged the victory of Venkateshwar Rao who contested as Congress candidate. After the elections, Vanama joined the BRS party.
Jalagam approached the High Court in 2018 challenging the victory of Vanama Venkateshwar Rao.
Jalagam has stated in the complaint that the BRS MLA Vanama submitted a false report in the election affidavit.
After a thorough investigation, the High Court ruled that Vanama Venkateswar Rao's election was invalid.
The court declared Jalagam Venkata Rao as the nearest candidate as the winner. Vanama has been fined Rs 5 lakh for submitting a false affidavit. The high court delivered the sensational verdict that he is not eligible to be an MLA from 2018 till now.