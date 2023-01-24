Telangana Home Minister chairs review meeting with fire department officials

Hyderabad: Home Minister of Telangana, Mohammed Mahmood Ali held a review meeting with officials of the Telangana Fire Services department and the home secretary Jitendar over the recent fire mishaps in city.

Director General (fire) Y Nagi Reddy, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) enforcement director Dr Vishwajit K and other officials took part in the meeting.

It is learnt that the officials brief the Home Minister about the various violations taken place in the buildings where cellars were used as godowns instead for parkings, resulting in fire accidents.



Mohammed Mahmood Ali directed officials to collect the details of the buildings where violations were noticed and present them on Wednesday.