Telangana hosts World Food India’s Telangana Summit

Hyderabad: Telangana would have its pavilion at the World Food Summit finale to be organised between November 3 and 5 this year offering opportunities for startups, and small businesses to showcase their products and innovations at the pavilion.

Telangana on Friday hosted the prestigious World Food India’s Telangana Summit, a significant event that brought together key stakeholders in the food processing sector. The summit in Hyderabad was attended by Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and the Ministry of Food Processing and Industries’ Additional Secretary Minhaj Alam.

This gathering served as a curtain-raiser for the upcoming World Food India. The Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MOFPI) is organising this international conference in light of the International Year of Millets, aiming to unite the global food processing industry to share experiences, insights, and advancements in agriculture, food processing, and digital rural transformation.

Jayesh Ranjan highlighted the key features of the Telangana Summit, and the inauguration of the first-of-its-kind Millet Incubation Centre, supported under the PMFME scheme.