Telangana: Major reshuffle in police department

Hyderabad: The State government on Friday effected a major reshuffle in the police department by transferring 30 IPS officers across the State. Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has been transferred and posted as the Director-General of Police of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

CV Anand, who is on central deputation, has been appointed as the City Police Commissioner in his place. Shikha Goel, Additional Commissioner (Crimes & SIT), Hyderabad, has transferred and posted as the Director of ACB.

Other major changes in the department are as follows:

Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Zone, Hyderabad, AR Srinivas has been posted as Joint Commissioner of Police, Crimes & SIT, Hyderabad. AV Ranganath, Deputy Inspector General of Police, CID, is transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad, in the existing vacancy.

Rama Rajeshwari, who is waiting for posting, is posted as Superintendent of Police, Nalgonda, in the existing vacancy. N Swetha, Superintendent of Police, Kamareddy, is transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Siddipet. D Joel is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Zone, Hyderabad, in the existing vacancy.

Kartikeya, Commissioner of Police, Nizamabad, is posted as Joint Commissioner of Police (CAR), Hyderabad, in the existing vacancy.

Rohini Priyadarshini, DCP, Crimes, Cyberabad, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Medak G Chandana Deepthi transferred. Avinash Mohanthy, Deputy Commissioner of Police, DD, Hyderabad, is transferred as Joint Commissioner of Police (Admin), Cyberabad.

G Chandana Deepthi is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Zone, Hyderabad City vice Kalmeshwar Shingenavar who is is transferred as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes), Cyberabad.

Gajarao Bhupal, who is waiting for posting, is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, DD, Hyderabad.

P Viswaprasad, Joint Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, is transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner of Police (SB), Hyderabad city, in the existing vacancy. Sharath Chandra Pawar, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Eturunagaram, is posted as Superintendent of Police, Mahabubabad. Nyalakonda Prakash Reddy, DCP, Shamshabad, Cyberabad, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-I), Hyderabad City.

N Koti Reddy, Superintendent of Police, Mahabubabad, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Vikarabad.

K R Nagaraju, Superintendent of Police, CID is transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Nizamabad. D Udaykumar Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mancherial, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Adilabad, in the existing vacancy. K. Suresh Kumar, who is waiting for posting is posted as Superintendent of Police, Asifabad, in the existing vacancy. Ch Praveen Kumar, who is waiting for posting is posted as Superintendent of Police, Nirmal in the existing vacancy. K Manohar, Superintendent of Police, Vigilance and Enforcement, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Nagarkurnool District. K Shilpavalli, Superintendent of Police (Non-Cadre), who is waiting for posting is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madhapur Zone, Cyberabad. Sudeep Gone, Superintendent of Police (Non-Cadre), who is waiting for Posting, is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Balanagar, Cyberabad. B Srinivas Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jangaon (NC), is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Kamareddy.

J Surender Reddy, Superintendent of Police (Non-Cadre), who is waiting for posting is posted as Superintendent of Police, Jayashankar Bhoopalapalli, in the existing vacancy. R Jagadishwar Reddy, Superintendent of Police, Intelligence (Noncadre), is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shamshabad, Cyberabad. P Seetha Ram, Superintendent of Police (Non-Cadre), who is waiting for posting is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Janagaon. N Venkateshwarlu, Superintendent of Police, who is waiting for posting, is posted as Superintendent of Police, Narayanpet.