Telangana: Mixed response to Inter II results

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate results brought a mixed response from the second year students and their parents on Monday. As a majority students felt satisfied, some, however, were unsatisfied with the results, citing they could have secured a better score if they had appeared for the examination.

A total of 176,719 students secured 'A' grade of the 4.5 lakh students. The State declared all students passed. In the wake of a surge in Covid cases, the government had decided to cancel the second- year public examination. The results were announced based on the first year inter marks.

Sri Krishna, who secured 950 marks in MEC stream yet remained partially satisfied with his result, "I would've celebrated my results if I had sat for the examination. The marks I got will not be applied for the competitive exams this year. Otherwise in this pandemic, this is a fair decision."

Pratyusha, who got 930, was satisfied by the final year results. She had scored less in the first-year inter mathematics subjects, she said, "Even though I was anxious about my results, they are extremely satisfying."

Several teachers and principals said a majority of students are satisfied, keeping the current situation in mind. "Many students, who secured less marks or failed in a subject, are satisfied as they were skeptical about the second year exam and online classes." said Siri, a junior lecturer in a private college.

Expressing a similar view as teachers, parents felt that keeping the online classes in mind, the results are satisfying and fair by the board. "Students don't have to worry, as these marks will not carry weight age in competitive exams.

Although many students across the City are satisfied with the results, some, however, argued that it is unfair to provide marks based on first year results. If students had appeared for exams, they would've had a better chance to improve their performance. Ruksana, who secured 830, felt disappointed with her overall marks. "If I had sat for the exam, I would've scored more than 900, as that would have given me a free seat or fee concession."

"As I failed in first year in mathematics subject, I took coaching classes for improvement. I could have secured better marks and covered the marks I had lost in the first year", lamented Anjali Sharma, a MPC student.