Telangana Political Tensions Escalate with Controversial Police Raid on KTR’s Family Event

Hyderabad: A political storm erupted in Telangana following a police raid on a family gathering involving relatives of Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR). The incident, which took place in Janwada, has been decried by the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) as an “attack on democracy,” with party leaders accusing the Congress-led state government of orchestrating a political vendetta.

According to sources, police and excise officials conducted a raid at the residence of KTR’s relatives late Saturday night, reportedly in response to allegations of an unauthorized gathering. However, BRS leaders allege the raid was an act of intimidation, accusing authorities of harassing family members, including women, children, and the elderly, by photographing and video-recording them, sparking widespread outrage.

Allegations of Political Motivation

BRS leaders claim that the Congress government, unable to politically counter KTR, is resorting to dubious tactics to tarnish the Minister’s image. They argue that this raid reflects a pattern of politically motivated actions intended to defame KTR and the BRS party. Reports indicate that police reportedly employed sniffer dogs and conducted extensive searches at the event, a family gathering which included elderly family members and young children, who were allegedly left distressed by the operation.

Social Media Amplifies the Incident

Following the raid, social media accounts linked to Congress allegedly began spreading claims that the gathering was a “rave party” involving drugs. BRS spokespersons counter these narratives, stating that such claims are baseless and were a deliberate smear campaign instigated by Congress allies. BRS representatives also accused the Chief Minister’s Office of directly overseeing the raid and the subsequent media coverage.

Excise Department Report: Legal Alcohol, No Drugs Found

The excise department’s investigation found that the alcohol present at the gathering was purchased legally, including a small amount of duty-free liquor, which was documented with receipts. While one individual tested positive for drug use, BRS supporters maintain that the person’s activities are unrelated to the family event itself, stressing that no illegal substances were found on the premises.

Call for Constitutional Accountability

BRS leaders have condemned the incident as a constitutional overreach, with claims that the actions taken were unwarranted and motivated solely by political agendas. They have demanded an apology from the government, insisting on a fair investigation to uphold democratic principles.

The political climate in Telangana remains tense as the fallout from this incident continues, with both BRS and Congress exchanging heated accusations.