Telangana Realtors Association stages protest at HMDA office

Hyderabad: The members of Telangana Realtors Association were arrested when the attempted to barge into the HMDA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority) office on Tuesday.

The association has been demanding that the authorities start the registration process immediately and cancel the Government Orders related to LRS. According to the Association members, they were arrested when they tried to give representation to the HMDA Commissioner.

Many of whom turned up at the office following a call given by the Association's state president, N Praveen, working president, Narsaiah and Chief secretary, Venkatesh Goud. "We were arrested when the delegation went to submit the petition to the HMDA commissioner and we were illegally arrested by the police and taken to the police station," said Praveen.

"For the last three months, many realtors in the State have been facing financial difficulties due to the suspension of registration," he added.

Venkatesh Goud alleged that police arrested them 'illegally,' when they came to protest with hunger pangs. Plot owners and real estate businessmen representing the Association from all over the state participated in the program, before being taken into police custody.