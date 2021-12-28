Telangana reports 10 new cases of Omicron, tally rises to 45

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 10 new cases of Omicron on Monday. The latest bulletin of the State Health department showed that with this, the total number of Omicron cases in the State rose to 45, of which 10 patients have been recovered completely and were discharged from the State-run TIMS (Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences) Hospital.

A total of 263 international passengers arrived from at-risk countries at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad and 24 passengers were found positive for Covid-19 in the RT-PCR test. Their samples were sent for genome sequencing.

Further, the bulletin stated that the new 10 cases of Omicron were found during the random sampling basis from other than at-risk countries. Meanwhile, the genome sequencing results of 19 samples are still awaited. The State reported 182 Covid-19 cases on Monday. As many as 181 patients recovered from the virus and one death was reported, according to the Health department.