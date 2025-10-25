Telangana rolls out Rs 11,000 cr mega HAM road drive

Hyderabad|: Telangana is set to take a giant leap in road infrastructure with the construction of HAM (Hybrid Annuity Model) roads worth Rs 11,000 crore across the state. Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy announced that 400 roads will be built under 32 packages, marking one of the largest road development initiatives in recent years.

Addressing the media, the minister said the works will commence by New Year 2026, transforming Telangana into a national role model in road quality and connectivity. “We are determined to make Telangana the address for mirror-smooth roads. As your Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, I give my word that every project will reflect transparency, quality and speed,” he stated.

He further assured that small contractors can participate in the HAM road tenders, dispelling fears about pending bills. “No one needs to worry about payments. With the full backing of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, we are ensuring timely clearance of bills and support for every contractor,” he said, extending special thanks to the Chief Minister for his cooperation and encouragement.

Relief for small contractors

Bringing cheer to the contractor community, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy announced that the government has cleared Rs 100 crore worth of pending R&B bills, while another Rs 50 crore will be released soon.

He noted that many small contractors were struggling due to unpaid bills left behind by the previous BRS regime and assured that all remaining dues will be settled soon. The Builders Association thanked Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for sanctioning long-pending bills and expressed appreciation for the minister’s efforts in resolving the issue.