Live
Just In
Telangana Set for Four Days of Rain, Some Districts Under Yellow Alert
Rain is expected across Telangana for the next 4 days, bringing relief from the heat. Some districts may see hail. Stay informed on weather updates, particularly if you're in Hyderabad or other areas under yellow alert.
The Meteorological Department has announced that Telangana might see rainy days for the next four days. This news comes as a relief to many who have been enduring the hot sun during March. Yellow alert warnings have been given for certain districts in Telangana.
As March begins, the weather in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has shifted. Daytime temperatures have risen suddenly, causing discomfort for people over the past week. However, the Meteorological Department has now provided some relief by forecasting moderate rains across various Telangana districts for the next four days. Additionally, there's a possibility of hailstorms in some areas.
Yellow alerts have been issued for several districts, including Hyderabad, Medchal, Rangareddy, and others in both North and South Telangana. These districts might experience moderate rains, according to the Meteorological Department. Similar alerts have been issued for districts in the north and northwest, such as Karimnagar, Nalgonda, and Vikarabad.
Cloudy weather is expected across Telangana starting today, with moderate rains anticipated. From Wednesday to Friday, there's a chance of rain accompanied by strong winds. This forecast brings hope to many residents as they anticipate relief from the recent heatwave.