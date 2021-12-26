  • Menu
Telangana: Software Engineer commits suicide by jumping from hostel building in Hyderabad

A software employee has committed suicide by jumping from a hostel building in Hyderabad. The incident took place on Saturday in Ameerpet. According to SR Nagar Police Inspector Saeed, K Naveen Kumar, 24, of Samarlakota in East Godavari district, was working for Eiffel Tech Solutions in Madhura Nagar.

He was staying at a boys' hostel in Ameerpet and attending duties. Against this backdrop, Naveen Kumar who went to the hostel building on Saturday evening jumped from the sixth floor.

Naveen was rushed to Gandhi Hospital with serious injuries and died while receiving treatment in this order. The SR Nagar police said the motive for the suicide was unknown and case has been registered and is being investigated.

