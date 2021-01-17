Telangana staff working in AP eagerly await KCR’s help

Hyderabad : Government employees hailing from Telangana and working in Andhra Pradesh have urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to take steps for their transfers to the home State.

They said that they have been waiting for the signature of the CM on the file pertaining to them with eager eyes. The employees organised a meeting along with their counterparts, who are working in the State although they hail from Andhra Pradesh.

"A total of 120 employees, who are working in AP, are waiting for their transfer to the state. As many as 1,200 employees belonging to the AP and working in the state are also waiting for their transfer from the state. The CM had promised to solve our problems several times but did not fulfil them," they added.

BC welfare association national president R Krishnaiah said that the problems of the employees of Jharkhand, Chattisgarh and Uttarakhand were solved within six months of their respective states' formations.

He criticised the governments of Telugu states for not being able to solve the employees problems even after six years. He said that the chief ministers of the two Telugu speaking states should sit together and solve the problems of the employees.